Baijiayun Group (NASDAQ:RTC) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, June 10th

Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on Monday, June 10th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.
Baijiayun Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RTC remained flat at $1.02 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 247,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,750. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48. Baijiayun Group has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $8.83.
About Baijiayun Group
