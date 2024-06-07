Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 8,450 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Cogent Communications worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 313.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Cogent Communications stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.11. 509,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,587. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.34 and a 12-month high of $86.00.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $266.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.13 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 114.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.45%.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $94,775.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,158.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $94,775.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,158.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,025,208 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCOI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.