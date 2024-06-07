Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 663 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $7,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total value of $255,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,691.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total transaction of $2,294,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total value of $255,413.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,691.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,941 shares of company stock valued at $12,001,356 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target (up from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.09.

TYL traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $481.84. 148,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,764. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $454.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.23. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $361.16 and a one year high of $500.49.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $512.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.79 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

