Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 1,750 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1,273.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,334 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,459 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 8,766.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $118,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of 3M by 795.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 551,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,235,000 after purchasing an additional 489,479 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE MMM traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,636,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,713,167. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $106.04. The stock has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MMM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

