Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $6.67 Million Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,325 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,590,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 48,170 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 462,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,637,000 after purchasing an additional 27,551 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,592 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 419,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,402,000 after purchasing an additional 59,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IRM stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,804,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,748. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.74 and a 12 month high of $85.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.28. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 393.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $77,588.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,050.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,217,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $22,670,442. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $77,588.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,050.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,209 shares of company stock worth $3,639,643 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

