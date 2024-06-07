Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Trading 3.2% Higher

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.18 and last traded at $26.88. 422,782 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,107,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Avidity Biosciences Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.59.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,103.78% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Avidity Biosciences

In related news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $114,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,420.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $633,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,207.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $114,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,051. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 19.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 14.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 110,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 212.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 133,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 3.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 134,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

