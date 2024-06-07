Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

Aviat Networks Price Performance

Shares of AVNW stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.15. 30,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,093. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.81. Aviat Networks has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $391.24 million, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $111.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.56 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aviat Networks

In other news, CEO Pete A. Smith purchased 1,000 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $30,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,509.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 877,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,388,000 after acquiring an additional 126,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,166,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 267,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,341,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 48.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 156,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 51,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 12.2% in the first quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 137,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

