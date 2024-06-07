Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,666 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Avantor worth $10,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Avantor by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 240,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 27,694 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,666,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Avantor by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 535,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 322,513 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,971,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its position in Avantor by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 90,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

