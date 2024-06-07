AVADA Group Limited (ASX:AVD) Insider Daniel Crowley Purchases 19,438 Shares

AVADA Group Limited (ASX:AVD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Crowley bought 19,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.61 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,837.74 ($7,944.79).
Daniel Crowley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 23rd, Daniel Crowley purchased 374,975 shares of AVADA Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.55 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of A$206,236.25 ($138,413.59).
AVADA Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.17.
AVADA Group Company Profile
AVADA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the traffic management operations in Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, and New Zealand. It offers integrated traffic management services, including traffic control, equipment hire, planning and permit, event management, and incident response services.
