AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 101.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in AutoZone by 20.8% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,104.13.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AutoZone stock traded up $38.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,802.92. The company had a trading volume of 45,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,218. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,304.44 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,936.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,834.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.69%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $34.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36 shares in the company, valued at $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,990 shares of company stock worth $41,341,913 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

