Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ ADP traded up $4.15 on Friday, reaching $252.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,239. The firm has a market cap of $103.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.23. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.53 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

