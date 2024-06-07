Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Cut to $230.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Autodesk from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price target on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $269.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $215.87 on Tuesday. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.93. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $141,163.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,525,218.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $141,163.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,525,218.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,988 shares of company stock worth $7,534,941. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,052,732,000 after purchasing an additional 363,565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,639,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,668 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,018,078 shares of the software company’s stock worth $624,471,000 after acquiring an additional 35,105 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock worth $711,216,000 after acquiring an additional 479,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,859,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $696,342,000 after acquiring an additional 327,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

