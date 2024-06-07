ATW Spac Management LLC Makes New Investment in Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROHU)

ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROHU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 334,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,000. Iron Horse Acquisitions accounts for approximately 4.9% of ATW Spac Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IROHU. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth about $5,722,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Iron Horse Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,016,000. Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Horse Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Iron Horse Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Horse Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000.

IROHU stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.33. 253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,747. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.34. Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $13.20.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying targeted companies operating in content studios and film production, family entertainment, animation, music, gaming, e-sports, talent management, and talent-facing brands and businesses in the United States.

