ATW Spac Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC)

ATW Spac Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,697 shares during the quarter. Keen Vision Acquisition accounts for approximately 3.5% of ATW Spac Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. ATW Spac Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Keen Vision Acquisition worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 890,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $2,647,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $997,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $3,997,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,322,000. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keen Vision Acquisition alerts:

Keen Vision Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of KVAC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.57. 1,255,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,446. Keen Vision Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42.

Keen Vision Acquisition Profile

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It also intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keen Vision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keen Vision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.