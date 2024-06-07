ATOR Protocol (ATOR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.04 Million

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last week, ATOR Protocol has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One ATOR Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.98 or 0.00002856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ATOR Protocol has a total market cap of $83.01 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ATOR Protocol Token Profile

ATOR Protocol was first traded on January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. The official message board for ATOR Protocol is medium.com/@atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official website is ator.io.

ATOR Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 90,361,542.27027385 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 2.04748227 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,057,836.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATOR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATOR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATOR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

