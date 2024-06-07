Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.40.

ATLC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Atlanticus has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $43.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.01.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $290.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.78 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 8.67%. Equities analysts expect that Atlanticus will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $61,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,577.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $61,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,577.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Frank J. Hanna III acquired 263,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.21 per share, for a total transaction of $7,431,416.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 263,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,416.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATLC. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 16.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Atlanticus in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Atlanticus by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 602,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 23.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

