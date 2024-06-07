Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,170 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 95.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 386,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donald R. Kimble purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.13 per share, with a total value of $245,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,355.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AUB traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $31.69. 248,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,408. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.81. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $37.86.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $288.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Further Reading

