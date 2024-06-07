AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on AstraZeneca from £107 ($137.09) to GBX 9,900 ($126.84) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a £113 ($144.78) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a £125 ($160.15) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £118 ($151.19).

AZN opened at £125.90 ($161.31) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of £116.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of £108.10. The company has a market cap of £195.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,035.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.16. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,461 ($121.22) and a fifty-two week high of £126.32 ($161.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

