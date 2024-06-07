Ascendiant Capital Markets Cuts NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Price Target to $43.00

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NRXP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.02. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $7.33.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals stock. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NRXP Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 140,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC owned 0.16% of NRx Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned FDA-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

