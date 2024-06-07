Ascendiant Capital Markets Cuts NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Price Target to $43.00

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NRXP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.02. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $7.33.
NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned FDA-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.
