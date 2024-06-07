Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Trims Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $31,069,842.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 683,889,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,027,891,490.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $31,069,842.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 683,889,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,027,891,490.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total value of $3,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,765,836.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,664,957 shares of company stock worth $1,088,812,994. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $179.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,839,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,689,295. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.72 and a 52-week high of $182.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

