Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New $379,000 Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Bank of America upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $10,773,000.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,426,677.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total value of $1,954,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,851,883.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $10,773,000.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,426,677.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 637,669 shares of company stock worth $76,562,935 in the last three months. 11.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,636,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,976. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.56, a PEG ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.09. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.81 and a 1 year high of $138.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. Analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.