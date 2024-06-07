Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $407,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $838,455,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 32.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,235 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $226,302,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $173,747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,428,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,152,000 after acquiring an additional 743,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

SNOW traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.21. 4,225,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,376,091. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.84 and a 200 day moving average of $178.97. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.41 and a 52 week high of $237.72.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $211,739.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,342 shares in the company, valued at $43,824,446.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,880 shares of company stock worth $12,890,065 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

