Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $5.41 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,029 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 2.9% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $328.94. 2,480,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.76 and a 52-week high of $382.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $352.98 and its 200-day moving average is $320.23.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.35.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

