Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $1.77 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,934 shares during the period. 3M accounts for approximately 1.0% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1,273.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,334 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $197,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,459 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 8,766.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,748 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 20.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,944,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $275,630,000 after acquiring an additional 506,654 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Vertical Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.36.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $2.64 on Friday, hitting $100.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,605,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,712,988. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.47 and a 200 day moving average of $99.02. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

