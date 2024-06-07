Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARWR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.89.

ARWR opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.47. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.94. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $39.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 140.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hongbo Lu bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,883.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hongbo Lu acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $41,934.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,205 shares in the company, valued at $704,078.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $40,451,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 369,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,931,000 after buying an additional 38,632 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 161,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 59,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

