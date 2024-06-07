ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Stock Price Up 5.2%

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.31 and last traded at $19.31. 1,491 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 150,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVBP shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

ArriVent BioPharma Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.14. On average, analysts expect that ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArriVent BioPharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $70,174,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ArriVent BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,586,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ArriVent BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,922,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArriVent BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,711,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in ArriVent BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

ArriVent BioPharma Company Profile

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

