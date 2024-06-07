Aristides Capital LLC Takes Position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 38,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,518. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0238 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

