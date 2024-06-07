Aristides Capital LLC Takes $274,000 Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Aristides Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Domo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOMO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Domo by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Domo by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Domo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOMO shares. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Domo from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Domo from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Domo Price Performance

Shares of DOMO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,851. The company has a market capitalization of $256.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28. Domo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $18.19.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $80.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.46 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domo

In other news, CFO David R. Jolley sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Domo news, CFO David R. Jolley sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua G. James sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $1,003,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 881,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,955.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,056 shares of company stock worth $1,911,367 in the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Domo

(Free Report)

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.