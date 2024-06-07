Aristides Capital LLC Makes New Investment in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX)

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 160,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Aristides Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of i-80 Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAUX. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in i-80 Gold during the third quarter worth $36,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in i-80 Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in i-80 Gold by 351.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 28,314 shares during the period. Finally, HTLF Bank acquired a new position in i-80 Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 61.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i-80 Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 561,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,191. i-80 Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

i-80 Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 115.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.42%. Equities research analysts predict that i-80 Gold Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of i-80 Gold from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

