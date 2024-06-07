Aristides Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $597,000.

NYSEARCA:GBTC traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $63.61. 603,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,879,407. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.74 and a 200-day moving average of $49.11. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $65.61.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

