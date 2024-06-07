Aristides Capital LLC Invests $1.52 Million in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 313.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cogent Communications by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCOI stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.20. 14,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,083. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day moving average is $68.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.34 and a twelve month high of $86.00.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.19). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 114.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $266.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCOI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $94,775.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,158.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $94,775.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,158.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $2,025,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,679,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,951,535.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,814 shares of company stock worth $6,890,808. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

