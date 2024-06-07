Aristides Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 220.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,075 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 432.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.30. 247,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,572,962. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $49.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MTCH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MTCH

About Match Group

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.