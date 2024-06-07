Aristides Capital LLC Acquires 98,200 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Aristides Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 248.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,200 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in GrafTech International by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GrafTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

Insider Transactions at GrafTech International

In other GrafTech International news, major shareholder Colonial House Capital Ltd bought 179,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $265,332.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,714,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,977,983.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 3,626,085 shares of company stock worth $6,379,107 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GrafTech International Price Performance

EAF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 131,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,748. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.74, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.73.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.73 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 66.36% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrafTech International Company Profile

(Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.