Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,142 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Argan worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Argan by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 24,769 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Argan by 360.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Argan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Argan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Argan by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Argan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Argan from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Argan Price Performance

Shares of AGX stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.96. 159,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.03 million, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.87. Argan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $71.50.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $164.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.05 million. Argan had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS.

Argan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Argan’s payout ratio is presently 50.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Argan

In other Argan news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $899,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,858.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Argan news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $899,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,858.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mano S. Koilpillai sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $166,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,098.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,606 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,182 over the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Argan

(Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.