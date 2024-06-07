Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Position Raised by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 206,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 11,001 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 2,057.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 526,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after purchasing an additional 501,868 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 499,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 95,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ARCC stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,906. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $21.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.39.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 62.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.