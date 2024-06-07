Ardor Price Reaches $0.0936 on Major Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0936 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $93.52 million and $7.76 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00050201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00010285 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00016924 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012079 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000983 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

