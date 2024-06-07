Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Bought by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,687,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,684 shares during the quarter. Ardagh Metal Packaging makes up approximately 0.8% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $6,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 548.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,756,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,000 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 253.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 55,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 39,780 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,105,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 383,081 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 22,699 shares during the last quarter. 16.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Down 1.7 %

Ardagh Metal Packaging stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,566. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.64. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 55.91% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is -285.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.20 price target for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.31.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Featured Articles

