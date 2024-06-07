Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $98.96 and last traded at $99.33. 203,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,746,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.86.

ACGL has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.30 and its 200-day moving average is $87.42.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 441.7% in the 4th quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,755,000 after buying an additional 5,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,496,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 61.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,112,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,173 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 597.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,419,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

