Arbitrum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $475.21 Million (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 7th. Arbitrum has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and approximately $475.21 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arbitrum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001413 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,896,440,329 tokens. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,896,440,329 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.09443263 USD and is down -1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 925 active market(s) with $222,593,513.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

