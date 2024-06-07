ArbDoge AI Hits 24 Hour Volume of $18.22 Million (AIDOGE)

ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One ArbDoge AI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ArbDoge AI has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. ArbDoge AI has a total market cap of $91.10 million and approximately $18.22 million worth of ArbDoge AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ArbDoge AI Token Profile

ArbDoge AI’s genesis date was April 15th, 2023. ArbDoge AI’s total supply is 191,609,763,385,755,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,696,993,047,725,000 tokens. The official message board for ArbDoge AI is medium.com/@arbdogeai. ArbDoge AI’s official Twitter account is @arbdoge_ai. ArbDoge AI’s official website is arbdoge.ai.

ArbDoge AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. ArbDoge AI has a current supply of 191,609,763,385,755,008 with 174,455,896,934,211,008 in circulation. The last known price of ArbDoge AI is 0 USD and is up 5.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $18,402,956.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbdoge.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbDoge AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArbDoge AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArbDoge AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

