Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 840,804 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,916 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.10% of Applied Materials worth $136,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,005,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,566,418,000 after acquiring an additional 682,098 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Applied Materials by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,032,850 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,389,048,000 after acquiring an additional 456,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Applied Materials by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,995,287 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,383,848,000 after acquiring an additional 570,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,514,814,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,017,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $813,129,000 after acquiring an additional 130,238 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.04.

Get Our Latest Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $221.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,536,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,786,366. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $225.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $183.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.