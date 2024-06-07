Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 100,678 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 69,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Applied Energetics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $409.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98.

Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Applied Energetics had a negative net margin of 352.04% and a negative return on equity of 429.18%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

About Applied Energetics

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the provision of advanced optical technologies and ultrashort pulse directed energy solutions utilizing dual-use laser and optical technologies to defense, national security, industrial, biomedical, and scientific customers worldwide. It develops and holds various intellectual property rights such as laser guided energy and laser induced plasma channel technology for used in high-tech directed energy systems.

