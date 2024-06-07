Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.32

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.32 and last traded at $27.75, with a volume of 23718 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

APPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Appian from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Appian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average of $35.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Appian had a negative return on equity of 204.82% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III acquired 3,225 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $90,364.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,685.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Appian by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

