Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Trading Down 7.5%

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.44 and last traded at $5.45. Approximately 1,658,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,167,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ANNX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Annexon Stock Down 5.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $514.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.11. On average, research analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annexon

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its position in Annexon by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,703,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,402,000 after purchasing an additional 641,549 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Annexon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,780,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Annexon by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,871,000 after buying an additional 1,839,329 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Annexon in the first quarter worth $15,647,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Annexon by 10,482.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,492,000 after buying an additional 1,311,195 shares during the last quarter.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

