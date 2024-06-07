Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Trading Down 7.7%

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 56,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Angkor Resources Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 520.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.06 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11.

About Angkor Resources

Angkor Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits; and oil and gas properties located in the Kingdom of Cambodia, Canada, and the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Angkor Gold Corp.

