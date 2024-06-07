Angeles Wealth Management LLC Sells 736 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the third quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Coupang during the third quarter worth $51,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coupang news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 120,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,910.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coupang news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 5,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $107,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,910.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hanseung Kang sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 544,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,522,994. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,406,772 shares of company stock valued at $634,633,096 in the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Coupang Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Coupang stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,291,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,274,361. The company has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.12. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

