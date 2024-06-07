Angeles Wealth Management LLC Sells 338 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,372,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 27,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 14,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ ODFL traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $168.72. 896,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,751. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $149.45 and a one year high of $227.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.50.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Baird R W upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $241.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.35.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

