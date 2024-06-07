Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $802,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,705 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD traded down $4.35 on Friday, hitting $256.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,352,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,444. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim cut their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.15.

Read Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.