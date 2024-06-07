Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $62.18 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 7.6% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $62,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $492.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,351,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,203,983. The firm has a market cap of $445.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $475.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.17. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $493.53.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

