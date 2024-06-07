Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 661.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $451.30. The stock had a trading volume of 999,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,892. The firm has a market cap of $419.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $457.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.61. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,211,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,536,422 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

